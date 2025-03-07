Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball plays host to North Alabama this weekend
BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 LSU Tigers are set to host the North Alabama Lions at Alex Box Stadium this weekend. LSU is 13-1 on the season and has won eight straight game, including a midweek series sweep over North Dakota State on Tuesday and Wednesday.
During their current win streak, the Tigers are hitting .347 as a team with 24 doubles, one triple, 10 homers and a .469 on-base percentage. LSU is also averaging 10.8 runs per game during this eight game stretch.
North Alabama is 3-8 this season, including two games against SEC teams. The Lions were handed a 6-2 loss at Auburn and they were defeated by Tennessee 7-5 last month.
First pitch against the Tigers and Lions is set for 6:30 P.M. on Friday at Alex Box Stadium. They will play at 6:00 P.M. Saturday and 1:00 P.M. on Sunday. All three games will be aired on the SEC Network+ and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio Network.
