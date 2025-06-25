83°
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate CWS victory

Wednesday, June 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Fresh off the team's eighth College World Series win in Omaha, the LSU Tigers are back in Baton Rouge to celebrate with local fans by working a "shift" at the original Raising Cane's just off campus.

Cane's invited players Jared Jones, Kade Anderson, Derek Curiel, Chase Shores and Anthony Eyanson, as well as head coach Jay Johnson, to sell chicken at the restaurant's front counter from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cane's founder Todd Graves will also be at the event "celebrating all things purple and gold," Zachary Corbin with Cane's said.

The 2023 LSU baseball team and the 2024 LSU gymnastics team have also worked shifts at the store following their respective national championship wins. 

The Cane's event is only the start of the homecoming celebration for the baseball team, with an event in Alex Box Stadium at 8 p.m. where fans can see the team lift the trophy they won in a 2-0 series against Coastal Carolina.

