Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU baseball pads postseason resume with series win over Texas A&M 8-2

Source: LSU Athletics
By: WBRZ Sports

LSU posted an 8-2 win over Texas A&M on Saturday in Bryan-College Station, Texas, marking the Tigers' third straight SEC series win.

