LSU baseball opens season with big win over Purdue Fort Wayne
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team opened the 2025 season with a dominant win over Purdue Fort Wayne Friday at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning and scored in every inning other than the third en route to a 14-0 win.
Daniel Dickinson went 3-for-4 with five RBI in his debut with LSU. Chris Stanfield and Derek Curiel added two hits each for the Tigers.
Kade Anderson got the win for LSU on the mound, going five innings and not allowing a run while striking out eight.
The Tigers (1-0) host Purdue Fort Wayne again Saturday at 11 a.m.
