LSU baseball in weather delay ahead of Baton Rouge Regional matchup on Friday against Little Rock

UPDATE: LSU baseball is in a weather delay and will not start at 2:00 p.m. We will continue to monitor the situation and update with the new start time when that information becomes available.

We are entering a delay here at The Box due to lightning and inclement weather in the area. https://t.co/Opap7jzpoW — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 30, 2025

BATON ROUGE- Buckle up! The Road to Omaha begins on Friday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium.

LSU gets the Baton Rouge Regional started against the Little Rock Trojans, who captured the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title last week to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers are 43-14 overall and ranked No. 1 in the nation this week by Baseball America, and No. 3 by D1 Baseball and USA Today. The team had a 19-11 SEC regular-season record and finished in third place in the 2025 conference standings.

The Tigers are in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th consecutive season and for the 37th time overall.

The Trojans hold a 24-32 record this season. They have a .271 team batting average and have collected 93 doubles, eight triples, and 46 homers. Little Rock’s pitching staff has a 6.33 cumulative ERA and has logged a .282 opponent batting average.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson has kept his hand close to his chest this week, not revealing who will be on the mound Friday against the Trojans.

First pitch between the Tigers and Trojans will air on SEC Network.