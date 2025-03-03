LSU baseball now ranked No. 1 in the country

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers moved up in the polls after going 4-0 on a road trip to Texas last week. LSU baseball is now ranked No. 1 in D1Baseball's Top 25 rankings and No. 2 in both Perfect Game and Baseball America's Top 25 rankings.

The Tigers defeated Dallas Baptist University at Globe Life Field before sweeping the competition of Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston State in the Frisco Classic.

The Tennessee Volunteers are ranked No. 1 in both Perfect Game and Baseball America's Top 25 rankings.

The Texas A&M Aggies were ranked No. 1 in all three polls last week before dropping four of their last five matchups. The Aggies are now ranked outside the Top 10 in all three polls.

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday when they face North Dakota State at 6:30 P.M in Alex Box Stadium