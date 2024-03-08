LSU baseball moves start time to 8 p.m. for Friday game versus Xavier due to weather

BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU pushed back their start time versus Xavier-Ohio to 8 p.m. Friday due to storms in the Baton Rouge area.

The storms pushing back the game are a part of a tornado watch issued earlier Friday.

LSU (12-1) faces Xavier-Ohio for a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium over the course of this weekend. The first pitch was initially scheduled for 6:30 p.m.