73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball moves start time to 8 p.m. for Friday game versus Xavier due to weather

1 hour 22 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2024 Mar 8, 2024 March 08, 2024 3:38 PM March 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU pushed back their start time versus Xavier-Ohio to 8 p.m. Friday due to storms in the Baton Rouge area.

The storms pushing back the game are a part of a tornado watch issued earlier Friday.

Trending News

LSU (12-1) faces Xavier-Ohio for a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium over the course of this weekend. The first pitch was initially scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days