LSU baseball holds off Alabama to win series

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is still undefeated at home in SEC play.

The Tigers kept No. 15 Alabama's bats quiet in a 4-3 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium. With the victory, LSU improves to 12-5 in the SEC this season, and 8-0 at home in conference play.

After going down 1-0, LSU used RBI hits from Daniel Dickinson and Jared Jones in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1. Derek Curiel doubled the Tigers lead with a 2-RBI single in the fourth inning.

Anthony Eyanson got the win on the mound for LSU, tossing six innings, allowing just one run, and striking out 12. Zac Cowan got the three-inning save in relief for LSU.

The Tigers look for the sweep against Alabama on Saturday at 5 p.m.