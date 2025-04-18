73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball holds off Alabama to win series
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is still undefeated at home in SEC play.
The Tigers kept No. 15 Alabama's bats quiet in a 4-3 win Friday night at Alex Box Stadium. With the victory, LSU improves to 12-5 in the SEC this season, and 8-0 at home in conference play.
After going down 1-0, LSU used RBI hits from Daniel Dickinson and Jared Jones in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-1. Derek Curiel doubled the Tigers lead with a 2-RBI single in the fourth inning.
Anthony Eyanson got the win on the mound for LSU, tossing six innings, allowing just one run, and striking out 12. Zac Cowan got the three-inning save in relief for LSU.
Trending News
The Tigers look for the sweep against Alabama on Saturday at 5 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Town of Fordoche receives grant for phase one upgrade of water system
-
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry