LSU baseball grinds out win at South Carolina in game two of series

COLUMBIA, SC - The LSU Tiger baseball team rallied with five runs in the final two innings to win game two of their series against South Carolina 8-7 on Friday morning to even the weekend series at 1-1 and improve their SEC record to 7-4 and 26-5 overall.

LSU trailed the Gamecocks 7-3 in the eighth inning when second-baseman Gavin Dugas belted a grand slam to tie the game at seven and then in the ninth inning Cade Beloso roped a RBI single that would put the Tigers ahead for the first time in the game.

“What our guys do best is stick together,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “so I’m really not surprised this happened. It’s a testament to them, both in their ability and their heart. That’s why we’re ranked No. 1. What you just saw in that game, along with talent, is why we’re the No. 1 team in the nation.”

The win may have come at a cost though, as reliever Garrett Edwards left the game after just an inning of work after awkwardly throwing a ball and grabbing at his elbow.

Game three in this series is in danger of not being played as weather was moving into the area during the final innings of play on Friday afternoon.