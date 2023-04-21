72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU baseball game vs Ole Miss delayed Friday night due to weather

24 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, April 21 2023 Apr 21, 2023 April 21, 2023 12:48 PM April 21, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OXFORD, Miss. - Game one of LSU Baseball's series with Ole Miss was pushed back Friday night.

The game is now set to start at 8:30 p.m., two hours later than first scheduled. The teams cited inclement weather as the cause. 

