LSU baseball game vs Ole Miss delayed Friday night due to weather
OXFORD, Miss. - Game one of LSU Baseball's series with Ole Miss was pushed back Friday night.
The game is now set to start at 8:30 p.m., two hours later than first scheduled. The teams cited inclement weather as the cause.
Tonight's game against Ole Miss will begin at 8:30 p.m. CT due to the forecast of inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/Br3W8A3tfI— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 21, 2023
