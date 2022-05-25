LSU baseball game at SEC Tournament pushed further back into Thursday

The schedule at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama continues to be in flux as LSU's first game in in the tournament is now scheduled to be played later in the day on Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. CT.

The final game scheduled for Wednesday night between Vanderbilt and Tennessee was moved Wednesday afternoon to a 9:30 a.m. CT start on Thursday pushing back LSU's opener in Hoover.

The fourth-seeded Tigers are scheduled to take on Kentucky who defeated Auburn 3-1 in a Wednesday elimination game.

The LSU game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.