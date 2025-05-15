LSU baseball falls to South Carolina 6-5 in game one of final regular season series

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

Columbia, S.C. - The No. 1 LSU Tigers lost game one of their final regular season series against South Carolina 6-5 Thursday night.

The Tigers facing former LSU head coach, Paul Mainieri, who now coaches the Gamecocks.

LSU struck first when Daniel Dickinson hit a two-run home run in the first inning. They'd then lead 3-1 after Jared Jones hit an RBI single in the fifth inning.

South Carolina made it tough for the Tigers. After tying the game up and inching into LSU's lead, the Tigers had to close the game out strong.

LSU scored their final two runs in the top of the eighth inning when Steven Milam flied out to plate Dickinson, and then Michael Braswell III hit an RBI single to send Jake Brown home.

However, South Carolina threatened by KJ Scobey hitting a home run, and then the winning run scoring on a wild pitch to walk it off.

Game two is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network+.