LSU baseball falls to Louisiana Tech 11-6

The LSU baseball team got a bit of a wake up call against a good Louisiana Tech team. As the Tigers lose their first game of the season 11 to 6.

LSU had 5 errors, and struck out 14 times. A positive for LSU was Brayden Jobert's who continuted his early season tear hitting his 3rd homer of the year.

“They capitalized on our mistakes; good teams do that, and we’ll do that to teams at times this season,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “You like to win these games when mistakes rear their head, but we didn’t, so we’ll work on controlling the ball and we’ll work on having better plate discipline."

LSU starter Riley Cooper (0-1) was charged with the loss as he allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits in two innings with no walks and one strikeout.

The Tigers will be back in action on Friday in the box against Towson