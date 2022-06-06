LSU baseball falls short in Regional final against Southern Miss

The LSU Tigers season has come to close as they lost 8-7 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the championship game of the Hattiesburg Regional on Monday evening at Pete Taylor Park.

A sacrifice fly in the ninth inning was the difference maker for the Eagles in a game that saw 12 different pitchers take the mound for both teams combined.

Southern Miss will now host Super Regional play at home for the first time ever this coming weekend as they will welcome the winner from the Coral Gables regional final in a contest between Arizona and Ole Miss.

The Tigers started the scoring early in the game as as bases-loaded double from Tre Morgan scored two runs in the first to help stake LSU to a 3-1 lead.

Cade Doughty would add a solo home run in the third inning to increase the LSU lead to 4-1, however the Tiger pitching staff would struggle in the middle innings of this game.

Southern Miss would score four runs in the seventh inning as LSU sent four different pitchers to the mound. Walks and a hit-by-pitch helping the Eagles take a 7-4 lead on LSU.

The LSU bats would wake up late themselves as they would plate two runs in seventh to narrow the lead to 7-6 and then oft-injured Gavin Dugas in a pinch hit/designated hitters role would smack a solo home run over the left field fence to tie the game up at 7-7.

LSU finishes their 2022 season short of their goals with a 40-22 season record. There are several players who will now turn their attention to the upcoming MLB draft including star players Jacob Berry, Cade Doughty and a handful of LSU pitchers.