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LSU baseball ends their SEC losing streak with game one win over South Carolina

2 hours 12 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, May 02 2026 May 2, 2026 May 02, 2026 3:46 PM May 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball picked up their first SEC win in nearly a month by taking down South Carolina in game one of the series. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks 6-1.

With the wind blowing inward, homers were hard to come by. The Tigers got runs home with base hits. Derek Curiel, Cade Arrambide and Steven Milam each accounted for 2 RBI. 

William Schmidt started on the mound for LSU. Schmidt threw six innings and allowed just one run on five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. 

Grant Fontenot was the only relief pitcher used and he closed the game no runs on one hit and four strikeouts in three innings of work. 

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The Tigers and Gamecocks will play game two of the series at 6:30 p.m.

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