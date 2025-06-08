89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball delays start time of Super Regional Game 2 for inclement weather

56 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, June 08 2025 Jun 8, 2025 June 08, 2025 4:29 PM June 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE - The start time of LSU's Sunday Super Regional game against West Virginia was delayed until 6:06 p.m..

The game was scheduled to begin at 5:06 p.m. CT, but inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area has forced the start time to be moved one hour later.

Trending News

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days