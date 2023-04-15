LSU Baseball comes back in game three to beat Kentucky 7-6

Photo: Chris Blair

BATON ROUGE - They say it never rains in Death Valley, but it must not apply to Alex Box Stadium.

Game three of the LSU and Kentucky baseball series was delayed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. due to heavy rains and frequent lightning.

After a scoreless first inning, LSU got one run in the second and third inning and went up 2-0. From there, Kentucky answered and led the Tigers until the bottom of the eighth.

LSU scored a single run to win 7-6 and take the series.