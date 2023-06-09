93°
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson pays for Super Regional tickets for students

Friday, June 09 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

Thanks to LSU baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson, many LSU students can attend No. 5 LSU's Super Regional games against No. 12 Kentucky this weekend free of charge.

LSU sent out an email to students who requested tickets for this weekend's games that Johnson covered the cost for tickets in the student section, which are sections 95-97, as a thank you for the students' "strong support all season."

LSU hosts Kentucky Saturday at 3 p.m. in a best-of-three series that determines which team goes to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

