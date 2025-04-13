75°
LSU baseball can't get bats going, Auburn earns sweep
AUBURN, Alabama - For the first time this season, the LSU baseball team has been swept.
Auburn held on for a 3-2 victory over LSU in Sunday's series finale to earn the three-game sweep. Auburn jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and stopped a late LSU rally to win.
Chase Shores was the losing pitcher, only lasting two innings and allowing three runs.
After entering the weekend 31-3 overall, LSU is now 31-6 on the season and 10-5 in the SEC.
The Tigers return home Tuesday and play McNeese at 6:30 p.m.
