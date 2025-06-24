Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball being commemorated with bobbleheads after eighth CWS title win
BATON ROUGE — The National Champion LSU Tigers baseball team is being commemorated with limited edition bobbleheads after winning their eighth College World Series title.
The 2025 College World Series Championship-winning team will have two of their own bobbleheads made by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The designs include a Mike the Tiger wearing a yellow LSU baseball jersey and another of the National Championship logo, representing the Tigers' eighth time lifting the College World Series trophy.
Sales of the bobbleheads are open now and cost $40 for the mascot and $30 for the logo, with a discounted set of the two costing $65. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 2,025.
The bobbleheads can be pre-ordered here. They are expected to ship in December.
