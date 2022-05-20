81°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball beats No. 21 Vanderbilt 8-3 in game 2
NASHVILLE - The LSU baseball team dominates in Nashville, winning their first series there since 2005. The Tigers had the long ball going again tonight, as Dylan Crews hit two homers.
On the mound, Ty Floyd had a really solid outing, throwing 5.1 innings and only giving up one run with seven strikeouts.
Trending News
The Tigers will now look to sweep Vandy tomorrow at 1 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dirt pile cleared from cemetery, headstones found after 2 On Your Side...
-
'Mass chaos': Witness describes panic after gunfire erupted at high school graduation
-
Amid flood of criticism, Louisiana State Police launches new unit to investigate...
-
Police: 3 bystanders shot, another victim trampled after gunfire erupted at Hammond...
-
Days after husband's arrest, wife of Tiki Tubing owner also arrested on...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...