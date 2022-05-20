80°
LSU baseball beats No. 21 Vanderbilt 8-3 in game 2

1 hour 36 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, May 20 2022 May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 9:06 PM May 20, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

NASHVILLE - The LSU baseball team dominates in Nashville, winning their first series there since 2005. The Tigers had the long ball going again tonight, as Dylan Crews hit two homers. 

On the mound, Ty Floyd had a really solid outing, throwing 5.1 innings and only giving up one run with seven strikeouts.

The Tigers will now look to sweep Vandy tomorrow at 1 p.m. 

