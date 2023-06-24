LSU baseball beats Florida 4-3 during extra innings in first game of College World Series Finals

Photo: @LSUBaseball

OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team is now just one win away from winning their 7th national title, as the Tigers win in extra innings again this time beating Florida 4-3 in the 11th.

Two players had legendary performances; Ty Floyd on the mound and Cade Beloso at the plate. Floyd threw 8 innings, striking out 17 batters and only gave up 3 runs. Those 17 strikeouts by Floyd is a College World Series record.

LSU now play Florida tomorrow at 2 p.m. Sunday. If the Tigers win, they will clinch another National Title.

