LSU band in mourning after 'terrible loss'

BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tigerland is in mourning following the death of one of its own.

University officials said Eli Thomas passed away recently, calling it a "terrible loss for Eli's family and friends; for Tiger Band, of which Eli was a member; and for the entire LSU community."

The band also shared the news on social media, noting Thomas' "kindness and compassion" and calling his impact "immeasurable."

They added: "We are lucky and forever grateful to have had him as part of our Tiger Band Family, and, as we grieve, we will remember and cherish every moment spent in his company both on and off the field."

Students in need of emotional support can contact the Student Health Center’s Mental Health Service at (225) 578-8774 for counseling services.