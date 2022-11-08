86°
LSU-Bama broadcast watched by more than 7 million viewers
BATON ROUGE - More than 7 million households tuned into LSU's thrilling overtime victory over Alabama on Saturday night.
ESPN revealed the official viewership for the matchup, which brought in nearly 7.6 million watchers. ESPN said it was the network's most watched regular season college game since 2016 and the sixth-most watched regular season CFB game in the network's history.
