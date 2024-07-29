Latest Weather Blog
LSU at the Olympics: TKN takes another W, swimmer Brooks Curry to compete Tuesday
Beach Volleyball
Former LSU Beach Volleyball stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss - known as TKN - have won two matches and are set to take on China Thursday.
Saturday, July 27 - WIN
Event: TKN vs. Sophie Bukovec/Heather Bansley (Canada)
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC
Monday, July 29 - WIN
Event: TKN vs. Mariafe Artacho del Solar/Taliqua Clancy (Australia)
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC
Thursday, August 1
Event: TKN vs. Chen Xue/Xinyi X.Y. (China)
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Swimming and Diving
Eleven former and current Tigers have qualified for the Paris Olympics: Jere Hribar for Croatia, Sabrina Lyn for Jamaica, Helle Tuxen for Norway, Jovan Lekic for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Maggie MacNeil for Canada, Lizzie (Cui) Roussel for New Zealand, Brooks Curry for the United States, Juan Celaya-Hernandez for Mexico, Pavel Alovatki for Moldova, Adrian Abadia Garcia for Spain, and Chiara Pellacani for Italy.
Tuesday, July 30
Brooks Curry
Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay Heats
Time: 6:08 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Brooks Curry
Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay FINAL
Time: 3:01 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Thursday, August 1
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: USA & Peacock
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:44 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Friday, August 2
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 1:30 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Adrian Abadia Garcia and Juan-Celaya Hernandez
Event: Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard FINAL ONLY
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Saturday, August 3
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:37 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Sunday, August 4
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL
Time: 12:26 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Wednesday, August 7
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims
Time: 8:10 a.m. CT
Watch: E! Network/Peacock
Thursday, August 8
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals
Time: 3:00 a.m. CT
Watch E! Network/Peacock
Friday, August 9
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL
Time: 8:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC and Peacock
Track and Field
Fourteen current and former Tigers will be competing for various countries in the Track and Field events, which begin Aug. 2.
Thelma Davies — Liberia
Mondo Duplantis — Sweden
Tima Godbless — Nigeria
Natoya Goule — Jamaica
JuVaughn Harrison – United States
Aleia Hobbs – United States
Shakeem McKay – Trinidad & Tobago
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – Great Britain
Vernon Norwood – United States
Favour Ofili — Nigeria
Godson Oghenebrume – Nigeria
Ella Onojuvwevwo — Nigeria
Sha’Carri Richardson – United States
Claudio Romero – Chile
Men's Basketball
Former LSU Tiger and current Portland Trailblazer Duop Reath and LSU Associate Head Coach David Patrick will be a part of Team Australia. Former LSU Tiger point guard Tremont Waters is competing with Puerto Rico. Australia won their opening game over Spain, lost to Nigeria and they play Canada on Tuesday. Puerto Rico lost their opening game to South Sudan. They play Serbia July 31.
Tuesday, July 30
Event: Australia vs. Canada
Time: 6:30 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Wednesday, July 31
Event: Puerto Rico vs. Serbia
Time: 10:15 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Friday, Aug. 2
Event: Australia vs. Greece
Time: 6:30 a.m. CT
Watch: USA Network
Saturday, Aug. 3
Event: Puerto Rico vs. United States
Time: 10:15 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC Sports
Tennis
LSU Men’s Tennis alum Neal Skupski competed for the men’s doubles title with partner Joe Salisbury for their home country of Great Britain. The pair lost to the Czech Republic in a surprising first-round upset.
Gymnastics
Former LSU Gymnastics star Aleah Finnegan competed for her mother's home country, the Philippines, and placed 47th in the women's all-around competition.
