LSU announces kickoff time for Senior Night game against Western Kentucky

1 hour 31 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 12:28 PM November 10, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game of the season will be a Saturday night in Death Valley, the team announced on social media on Monday.

The Tigers will kick off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22. The game will air on SEC Network. 

First, LSU will play Arkansas in Baton Rouge at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15, also on SEC Network. 

