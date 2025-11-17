77°
LSU announces afternoon kickoff for final game of regular season against Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — LSU and Oklahoma close the regular season with an afternoon kickoff in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Tigers and the Sooners will play at 2:30 p.m. at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29. 

The game will be broadcast on either ESPN or WBRZ.

