LSU and Georgia softball game two postponed due to weather; double header slated for Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Due to inclement weather on Saturday, game two of the series between No. 15 LSU and No. 11 Georgia softball has been postponed.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 7 at Tiger Park. Game two is slated for a noon first pitch with game three to follow at 3 p.m. Both games will be aired on SEC Network+.
