LSU adds Artificial Intelligence to courses

BATON ROUGE - Artificial Intelligence is one of the fastest growing forms of technology. It is quickly changing the world and showing no signs of slowing down, which is why LSU's college of Humanities and social sciences is adding AI to it's curriculum.

"We know for our students over the next twenty years frankly for the rest of their careers, they are going to be interfacing with artificial intelligence," says Troy Blanchard, the Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The AI engaged classroom will be available for introductory, intermediate, and advanced classes offered by over 30 faculty members across 8 different departments.

"In areas where we're teaching courses such as composition, we'll be helping students understand the composition aspect where they learn how to put together an argument, write an essay, and learn how to be a good consumer of artificial intelligence," says Blanchard.

They've also found a way to incorporate AI into healthcare.

"We know that artificial intelligence is going to be a critical part of all sectors of society and we know that mental health and health care systems is going to be one of those. We have a number of clinical training programs in our college where out faculty are going to be infusing AI into the way we teach students in the clinical programs," Blanchard said.

The first set of AI engaged classrooms will roll out for Spring 2024. Registration for the classes will be open October 24th.