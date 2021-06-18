LSU ace recruiter Nolan Cain heads to SEC rival Texas A&M

LSU assistant coach Nolan Cain landed the number one recruiting class for the Tigers but now he's off to compete against the team he both played and coached.

Cain will leave the LSU Tiger baseball program and take a job with new Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle who comes over from TCU.

Cain was both a pitcher at LSU (2006-09) and an assistant coach with the program under outgoing head coach Paul Mainieri, and has most recently been credited with landing the number one ranked recruiting class in the country that brought star players Tre' Morgan and Dylan Crews to the team.

From the LSU sports website bio on Cain:

Former LSU pitcher Nolan Cain was promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in November 2016 after working for one season as the Tigers’ volunteer coach and for two seasons as coordinator of operations.

Cain, 34, who also serves as LSU’s third-base coach, catchers coach and outfielders coach, manages all aspects of the Tigers’ recruiting process. Three of his past four recruiting classes have received a Top 5 national ranking, including his 2020 class, which was rated No. 2 by Baseball America.

Cain’s 2018 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the nation by both Baseball America and by Collegiate Baseball, and Collegiate Baseball rated his 2017 LSU class No. 5 in the country.

During Cain’s seven prior seasons on the LSU staff, the Tigers have earned five NCAA Tournament National Seeds, two College World Series appearances, four NCAA Regional titles, two SEC championships, two SEC Western Division titles and two SEC Tournament crowns.

Over the past five seasons, Cain has coached seven LSU players who were selected in the MLB Draft, including three second-round choices and one third-round pick.