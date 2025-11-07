65°
LSP: Silver Alert canceled after missing New Orleans man found safe

2 weeks 1 day 7 hours ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 7:27 PM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing New Orleans man last seen Wednesday morning after he was found safe.

The 64-year-old man was missing from his home around 10 a.m.; by 8:26 p.m., he was found safe.

