65°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP: Silver Alert canceled after missing New Orleans man found safe
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing New Orleans man last seen Wednesday morning after he was found safe.
The 64-year-old man was missing from his home around 10 a.m.; by 8:26 p.m., he was found safe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
A blast from the past: Todd Graves college apartment recreated
-
Three federally indicted for allegedly operating sex ring at Nicholson Drive, Aster...
-
Louisiana attorney general suing Smitty's Supply after August plant explosion
-
Rouses to implement a 'penny rounding' policy after U.S. mint ceases production...