LSP: Patterson man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in St. Mary Parish

MORGAN CITY - Troopers arrested a Patterson man after Louisiana State Police said he was the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

In May 2026, State Police said Brea Paul, 26, of Patterson was struck and killed while walking along the shoulder of Louisiana Highway 182.

Officials said they identified Travis Gilmore, 34, of Patterson as the driver and arrested him on June 4. Gilmore was booked for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.