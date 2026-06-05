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LSP: Patterson man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in St. Mary Parish
MORGAN CITY - Troopers arrested a Patterson man after Louisiana State Police said he was the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash.
In May 2026, State Police said Brea Paul, 26, of Patterson was struck and killed while walking along the shoulder of Louisiana Highway 182.
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Officials said they identified Travis Gilmore, 34, of Patterson as the driver and arrested him on June 4. Gilmore was booked for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.
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