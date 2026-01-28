LSP: I-20 fully reopened in northern Louisiana after winter storm caused hours of delays

RUSTON — I-20 was reopened Wednesday morning after a recent winter storm shut down parts of it for more than a day, Louisiana State Police said.

The interstate saw multiple closures in Lincoln and Ouachita Parishes after the winter storm, which affected large areas of the country, covered roadways in ice and snow. Several delays were due to stalled or jackknifed 18-wheelers.

LSP said it, along with the Louisiana National Guard and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, worked around the clock to clear stalled trucks, abandoned vehicles and other hazards.

"Please note that some exit and entrance ramps may remain closed due to road conditions, and fuel stations along I-20 may be low on fuel or out of service as operations continue to be restored," LSP said.