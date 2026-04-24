67°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FULL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of...
-
Lafayette Parish high school students among injured in Mall of Louisiana mass...
-
Mall of Louisiana employee recounts harrowing moment mass shooting breaks out, killing...
-
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5...
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery