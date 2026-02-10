68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSP: Breaux Bridge man dies in crash on I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete

Tuesday, February 10 2026 7:34 PM
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE — A Breaux Bridge man was killed in an early-morning crash along I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete, according to Louisiana State Police.

Nathan Smiling, 60, was involved in a single-vehicle crash that left his Chevrolet Silverado blocking two lanes of the roadway, LSP said. Shortly after, a box truck crashed into Smiling's disabled pickup truck, ejecting Smiling from his vehicle.

Smiling was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP said it suspects Smiling was impaired, but is awaiting official toxicology results. 

The driver of the box truck was not injured. 

