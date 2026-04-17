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LSP: 31-year-old Maurepas man arrested for child pornography of teens with disabilities

2 hours 2 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 8:48 PM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MAUREPAS - A 31-year-old man was arrested for creating and possessing child pornography of teens with disabilities, Louisiana State Police said.

Nathaniel Hill, 31, was booked for 35 counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of production of child sexual abuse material. He was developed as the suspect in a case as one of "sixty adult men attempting to sexually exploit a fourteen-year-old autistic child through the social media application Snapchat," LSP said.

Investigators believe there may be at least twenty additional victims. Many of the identified victims appear to be children with disabilities.

Officials say the investigation originated out of Jacksonville, North Carolina in January 2026.

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This investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are expected. He is currently being held without bond.

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