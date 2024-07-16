89°
Latest Weather Blog
LPSO declares 'crack is back' after drug raid yields crack, cocaine, meth
DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish deputies declared "crack is back" after arresting a 66-year-old man on crack, cocaine and methamphetamine distribution charges.
Ronald Carter, also known as "Beef Steak," was arrested Monday on distribution charges after a raid yielded multiple drugs and paraphernalia.
After conducting a search warrant, deputies seized 134.5 grams of crack cocaine, 30.2 grams of powder cocaine, 26.1 grams of methamphetamine and 108.5 grams of marijuana, the Sheriff's Office said.
Trending News
Deputies said Carter is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office searching for truck thief
-
Koch Methanol St. James hopes to strengthen ties with community after controversial...
-
Kevin George, finalist for EBR superintendent job, withdraws from selection process
-
Washing machine theft caught on camera
-
Church group meets to oppose St. Vincent de Paul's new proposed shelter
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ
-
SEC Media Days: Brian Kelly confident in QB Garrett Nussmeier
-
2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC Media Days in Dallas