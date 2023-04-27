73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisville basketball star Hailey Van Lith is transferring to LSU

Thursday, April 27 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Just days after making a visit to LSU, Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith has announced she will join the reigning champions under Coach Kim Mulkey.

Lith Made the announcement via social media on Thursday.

