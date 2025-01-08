34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana will no longer mail certain tax paperwork to businesses

2 hours 24 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 6:56 AM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - In 2025, the Louisiana Department of Revenue will no longer mail printed copies of tax paperwork to businesses, a decision that will save taxpayers up to $100,000 in printing and mailing costs. 

The LDR will no longer mail state tax returns to individual businesses starting this year. 

Rather than receive mailed copies of their state tax returns, businesses can file their taxes electronically through the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point here, file through their respective parish's e-file, or print their own copies of the state tax return which can be found here

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days