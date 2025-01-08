34°
Louisiana will no longer mail certain tax paperwork to businesses
BATON ROUGE - In 2025, the Louisiana Department of Revenue will no longer mail printed copies of tax paperwork to businesses, a decision that will save taxpayers up to $100,000 in printing and mailing costs.
The LDR will no longer mail state tax returns to individual businesses starting this year.
Rather than receive mailed copies of their state tax returns, businesses can file their taxes electronically through the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point here, file through their respective parish's e-file, or print their own copies of the state tax return which can be found here.
