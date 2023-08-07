97°
Louisiana under burn ban until further notice
BATON ROUGE - Monday evening, a statewide burn ban will go into effect for Louisiana.
The State Fire Marshal's Office sent out an alert Monday afternoon, saying due to high temperatures and little rain there is now a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning.
The State Fire Marshal, Dan Wallis, said residents can still grill and have recreational campfires in contained fire pits.
Bayou Sauvage in New Orleans East caught fire days ago and is still not contained.