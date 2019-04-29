81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Tech, Lincoln Parish schools reopen after tornado

9 hours 25 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 9:46 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

RUSTON, La. (AP) - Students are heading back to class this morning after a tornado severely damaged parts of a public university in northern Louisiana.

Louisiana Tech University says on its Twitter feed that the school is open and classes will be held today. The university was hit by an EF3 tornado on Thursday. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that caused storms and tornadoes from eastern Texas into northern Louisiana.

The university says students who have extenuating circumstances that make it hard for them to return to campus should contact their professor or supervisor. University President Les Guice says power was restored across campus late Sunday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days