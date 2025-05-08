65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Supreme Court once again reconsiders death row for man convicted of killing four people

2 hours 35 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, May 07 2025 May 7, 2025 May 07, 2025 10:09 PM May 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supreme Court is reconsidering the fate of a convicted killer on death row.

Darrell Robinson, 56, was convicted for murdering four people in Rapides Parish in 1996. The Louisiana Supreme Court previously reversed his death penalty conviction last year before reconsidering the decision months later. 

Trending News

Justices have not said when they will rule on the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days