Louisiana Supreme Court delays start for trial of teens accused in woman's dragging death

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court has delayed the trial for three teenagers accused of murder for the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking, according to WWL-TV.

Jury selection for the trial of second-degree murder of Linda Frickey, 73, was supposed to begin Monday morning, but potential jurors were told to leave the courtroom just before 10 a.m. after the state's highest court put a stay on the trial.

The trial was reportedly delayed due to an issue regarding some forensic evidence, which Judge Kimya Holmes blocked due to it being submitted too close to the trial. The Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal reversed Holmes' decision, and the Louisiana Supreme Court is now considering the matter.

The trial involved four teenagers who allegedly carjacked Frickey, who was tangled in her seatbelt as they sped away, dragging Frickey behind them as neighbors watched.

The four teens—John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Mar'Qel Curtis, and Lenyra Theophile—are being charged as adults. Theophile's trial was reportedly delayed after she was found incompetent.

Frickey's family is calling for the toughest penalty.

“For us, we feel the two in the front seat should have a lifetime in jail,” Frickey's sister, Jinny Lynn Griffin, said.