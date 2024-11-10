75°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish closes waterways to recreational use until further notice
ASCENSION PARISH - Waterways in Ascension are closed for recreational use due to incoming inclement weather and high water levels.
This comes after Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes took a similar action Tuesday to prevent unnecessary waterway travel ahead of the inclement weather system Rafael.
Trending News
While Rafael isn't projected to contact Louisiana directly, its effects can be felt up into the northern Gulf and into Louisiana waterways.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans flood campus for College GameDay as the Tigers gear up...
-
Towing rate increases coming up at commission meeting, what to know
-
Scotlandville senior representing the state in national youth leadership organization
-
2une In Tailgate: LSU vs Alabama
-
LSU fans divided over live tiger at football game