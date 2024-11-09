LSU fans flood campus for College GameDay as the Tigers gear up for showdown with Alabama

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans got a very early start supporting their team when ESPN’s College GameDay was live Saturday morning from The Quad on LSU's campus.

Hundreds of fans were ready for the show before the big game in Death Valley. Some LSU students told WBRZ they camped out since Friday night to get front-row spots.

"We got here at 10 p.m. last night. We slept in the quad," one LSU student said.

“Last night at 11 p.m. No sleep, all-nighter, all-nighter. We're here," another Tiger fan said.

"I've been here since 5 p.m. yesterday!"

This is the 14th time LSU has hosted College GameDay, and the campus was anything but quiet when cameras started rolling.

The last time College Gameday visited Death Valley was in 2019 when the Tigers faced the Florida Gators. LSU had a perfect season that year, going 15-0 and winning the National Championship under head coach Ed Orgeron.

Former head coach of the Tigers and the Tide - Nick Saban - was seated at the desk Saturday morning. He led LSU to their National Championship in 2003. He moved on to Alabama, where he coached for 17 seasons and won 6 National Championships. Coach Saban retired from the sidelines at the beginning of 2024 and took up a job in front of the camera as an analyst for College GameDay.

Saban wasn't the only coach at the GameDay desk. Head coach Brian Kelly stopped by before the game. LSU stars Livvy Dunne and Flau'jae Johnson were in attendance, as were former Tigers Paul Skenes and Seimone Augustus.

At the end of the broadcast, Lee Corso made his pick. He cued up "Sweet Home Alabama," but then put on the Tiger mascot head.

"LSU! LSU! LSU!" the crowd cheered.

Saturday's game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ. To read preview coverage from the WBRZ Sports2 team, click here.