Louisiana State Parks marks Audubon site's 75th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana plans a year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of a state historic site where naturalist John James Audubon stayed in 1821. The Audubon State Historic Site became part of the Louisiana State Park system in 1947, making it one of the system’s oldest sites.
The celebrations begin next Saturday, March 19, with activities highlighting both the natural and historical events that created the site from the original founding of Oakley Plantation in 1795 until it became a park.
Activities will include guided tours of the nature trail and to the cabins of the enslaved people who helped Audubon find many of the birds he illustrated, and talks about his world and life.
The park has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973.
Grounds-only admission is $5 for anyone at least 4 years old and free for children younger than 4. Admission including the Oakley House tour is $10 for adults age 18-61; $8 for people age 62 and over, $6 for children age 4-17, and free for those age 3 and under.
Audubon State Historic Site is 30 minutes north of Baton Rouge near St. Francisville on Louisiana Highway 965 in West Feliciana Parish. For more information, call 888-677-2838 toll free or 225-635-3739 locally.
