Louisiana shows off new 'I Voted' sticker design

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's secretary of state on Monday unveiled the design of the stickers those voting in upcoming election will receive.

Jefferson Parish Artist Becky Fos is behind the artwork -- which she calls "Confidence."

The stickers will be given to anyone who votes in the October and November elections.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin offered a first look at the design in an unveiling ceremony at the Louisiana State Archives.

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row," he said. "Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery."

Ardoin is encouraging voters to check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the fall elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.