Louisiana roads buckle under scorching summer heat; drivers urged to use caution

BATON ROUGE— As Louisiana swelters through some of its hottest days of the year, the state's roadways are literally cracking under the pressure.

Rising temperatures are causing concrete to expand and buckle, creating unexpected hazards for drivers.

Director of Transportation and Drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish Fred Raiford said the expanding concrete often runs out of room, leading to buckling.

"The only time that they will normally notice it is when they go over it," Raiford said. "Because it is a little unique...when you have both of your panels start pushing up, it does create a safety hazard for drivers."

The phenomenon is becoming increasingly common with the sharp increase in temperatures. A recent example occurred on Jefferson Highway at Towne Center Boulevard, where moisture trapped beneath the road's surface was forced to escape, causing a significant buckle.

"It's not uncommon when we get this type of heat," Raiford said. "You know this has been pushing the buttons, and probably by tomorrow, another hot day, we will have quite a few more buckles."

While older roads are more susceptible, Raiford said concrete is the primary material affected. Although less common, asphalt can also crack and lift when water infiltrates existing fissures.

Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Josh Eachus predicts even hotter conditions are on the horizon.

"Tomorrow, yes, we're expecting our hottest temperature so far this year somewhere between 95 and 97 degrees," Eachus said. "And that's going to cause us to have our hottest road surfaces of the year so far."

As temperatures continue to climb, the chances of more roads buckling are increasing. Authorities are urging drivers to pay extra attention to the road and be aware of potential hazards.