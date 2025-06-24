Louisiana officials say they filed their own lawsuits over CVS' texting customers about pharmacy bill

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana officials filed three lawsuits against CVS Health on Tuesday, including one over its sending texts to residents in an effort to kill a bill that would have undermined its business in the state.

The other lawsuits allege CVS abused the pharmacy benefit manager system and that it harmed independent pharmacies in Louisiana. The lawsuits were filed in Opelousas. It was not immediately clear why this court was chosen.

The news conference can be watched here:

Louisiana lawmakers tried to pass a bill in the closing days of the legislative session this month that would have barred pharmacy benefit managers like CVS from owning retail drug stores in the state. CVS said it would have forced it to close more than 100 stores.

A conference committee inserted the anti-PBM language into a bill at such a late date that there was no time to hold public hearings or receive public comment about it. CVS said the maneuvering forced it to reach out to Louisiana consumers directly.

CVS said its communications were legal, noting that the company did not use its customer database to select who would receive its messages.

"Our focus is and remains serving the people of Louisiana: lowering drug costs, providing access to care, and helping to improve health," spokeswoman Amy Thibault said. It said looked forward to working with policymakers on a path forward.

It also said the lawsuit alleging it unfairly benefits from the PBM system were unwarranted. It also said that an independent pharmacy group operating in Louisiana has added more than 30 pharmacies recently and negotiated an increase its its reimbursement rates.

"We believe the claims are without merit and will defend ourselves vigorously," Thibault said.

The state issued a cease and desist order to CVS over the texts, alleging CVS' use of phone number collection to send the text was "unsolicited and unwanted text messages" sent for "political reasons." It also said the text contained "inaccurate and deceptive statements regarding (HB 358)". Texts about the bill went to CVS customers and non-customers.

"The use of personal and sensitive contact information of Louisiana citizens in such a manner is inappropriate and in violation of Louisiana law," the letter said.

While HB 358 failed when the state Senate declined to take it up, a separate bill passed requiring more transparency from those pharmacies rather than outright banning them.

A separate lawsuit was filed last week, alleging that CVS crossed legal and ethical boundaries when sending the messages.